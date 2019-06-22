        <
          Green slips up late, still leads KPMG by 1 shot

          6:50 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          CHASKA, Minn. -- Hannah Green has a 1-shot lead going into the final round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship and fresh evidence that going after her first LPGA Tour victory at a major won't be easy.

          Green three-putted for bogey on the 18th hole at Hazeltine for a 2-under 70, leaving her 1 shot clear of two-time major champion Ariya Jutanugarn, who had a 68.

          Green stood over a 6-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole that would have given the 22-year-old Australian a 4-shot lead. The putt spun in and out of the cup. Jutanugarn holed a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th, and Green sputtered at the end.

          She was at 9-under 207, with only five players within 5 shots of the lead.

