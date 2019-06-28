Open Championship prize money up $250,000

The winner of this year's Open Championship will receive an increased pay-out of $1,935,000 after organisers announced they were upping the total prize money for the fourth major of the year.

The Royal & Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews (R&A) has added $250,000 worth of prize money to the pot for the tournament, which takes place at Royal Portrush, Co. Antrim, Northern Ireland from July 18 to 21.

The payment for the Champion Golfer of the Year will be $45,000 more than it was in 2018, while second place will also receive a cheque for more than $1 million.

"The Open is a global sporting event and our priority is to ensure that this is reflected in the prize fund," said Chief Executive of the R&A Martin Slumbers.

"We have a long-term strategy to ensure The Open remains at the forefront of golf and maintains its unique allure in sporting terms. We are also committed to investing in our other major championships, especially the AIG Women's British Open."

Only professional golfers will be allocated prize money with additional funds added if more than 70 professionals make the cut.

Last year Francesco Molinari of Italy took home a cheque for $1,890,000 after taking the title by two strokes at Carnoustie.