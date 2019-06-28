Michelle Wie taking rest of year off to get healthy

Michelle Wie is taking the rest of the year off from competitive golf, she announced Friday on Instagram.

"After doing everything I could to play this year, I have made the decision to take the rest of the year off from competitive golf," Wie said. "My team and I believe that this will give me the best chance to finally get healthy. I can't thank you all enough for all the love and support. Means the world to me."

Wie, 29, missed the cut at the Women's PGA Championship last week, her first tournament since mid-April as she dealt with a right hand injury. Wie had surgery on the hand in October.

"It's just one of those situations where -- I'm not entirely sure how much more I have left in me, so even on the bad days, I'm just like trying to take time to enjoy it," a tearful Wie said after carding a 12-over 84 in the first round of the tournament.