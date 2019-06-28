Tiger to skip new PGA Tour stop in Minnesota

The inaugural 3M Championship next week near Minneapolis is attracting a strong field, but it won't include Tiger Woods.

As expected, Woods is passing on what likely would have been his last chance to get in an event before competing in the last major championship of the year -- The Open at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland.

In his professional career, Woods has never played the week prior to The Open, which begins July 18.

Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, Patrick Reed, Bryson DeChambeau and Jimmy Walker are among the major champions who have entered the tournament at the TPC Twin Cities. Friday was the last day that players could commit to the event.

Following a tie for 21st at the U.S. Open on June 16, Woods said he intended to "enjoy some family time'' and "I think I'm going to take a little bit of time off.''

He has been on a family vacation since the final round at Pebble Beach.

Asked when he would play again, said Woods: "I'll play at home, yeah."

One win shy of Sam Snead's record of 82 PGA Tour victories after winning the Masters, Woods has played just 10 competitive rounds since capturing his 15th major title. He missed the cut at the PGA Championship, tied for ninth at the Memorial Tournament and then rallied to play his last 12 holes in 6 under par at Pebble Beach to tie for 21st. He remains No. 5 in the world golf ranking.

This will be just the eighth time in Woods' career that he goes into a major championship having not competed since the previous major, including at the PGA in May where he missed the cut. On four of those occasions, he did not play due to illness or injury.