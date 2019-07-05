Lombard storms into the lead at the Irish Open

South Africa's Zander Lombard shot an impressive 3-under-par 67 to take the lead after Day 2 at the Irish Open, sitting at 9 under going into the weekend.

Lombard made four birdies in the final five holes to end the day one shot ahead of Eddie Pepperell.

The Englishman took his solid first-round form into Day 2, carding a second-round 67 to take his total to 8-under. The 28-year-old, who is yet to win a European Tour event this year, made an eagle at the 12th, as well as three birdies and two bogeys.

Opening-round leader Padraig Harrington, who shot his lowest opening round on the European Tour in 18 years on Thursday, fell away on day two, shooting a torrid 3 over for the day, including four bogeys on the front nine.

Spain's Jorge Campillo forced his way into contention with the lowest round of the day, carding a second-round 64 following a superb back nine where he birdied six of the last nine holes.

England's Lee Westwood is also in the mix despite a slow start. He bogeyed holes 3 and 4, but went on to hit five birdies during the rest of the round to go 3 under for the day, bringing his total to 7 under.

Sitting at 7 under, tied third, along with Campillo and Westwood, is Mexico's Abraham Ancer, who went 3 under for the day.