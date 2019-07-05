The Open switches to 3-hole aggregate playoff

The Open is changing its playoff format from a four-hole aggregate to three should there be a tie at the conclusion of 72 holes, beginning this year at Royal Portrush.

Prior to 1986, The Open utilized an 18-hole playoff system. It went to a four-hole aggregate with sudden death should there still be a tie.

The system was first used in 1989 when Mark Calcavecchia defeated Greg Norman and Wayne Grady at Royal Troon. The 18-hole format was adopted in 1964 and had been 36 holes prior to that. According to The Open's Twitter account on Friday, the playoff holes this year at Royal Portrush will be the first, 13th and 18th.

The tournament begins July 18. The R&A has yet to release any other information.

The PGA Championship also employs a three-hole aggregate playoff while the U.S. Open has gone to two holes. The Masters used sudden death.

The Open last had a playoff in 2015 when Zach Johnson prevailed over Marc Leishman and Louis Oosthuizen at St. Andrews.