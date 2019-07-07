        <
        >

          Rahm shoots impressive 62 to win Irish open

          Spain's Jon Rahm carded a superb final-round 62 to win his second Irish Open title in three years. Luke Walker/Getty Images
          11:48 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Spain's Jon Rahm has won the Irish Open title for a second time in three years, carding a superb 8-under-par 62 to edge out compatriot Rafa Cabrera-Bello and finish at 16 under at the Lahinch Golf Club Sunday.

          Rahm, 24, who also won the tournament in 2017, made an eagle at the 12th, carding a further eight birdies and two bogeys on his way to winning his eighth European Tour event.

          Overnight-leader, England's Robert Rock failed to build on his previous day success, carding a final-round par 70 to finish on 13 under, three shots off of Rahm.

          Rock shot a 10-under-par 60 on Day 3, just one shot worse than compatriot Oliver Fisher's European Tour record 59 at the Portugal Masters in 2018.

          England's Andy Sullivan put up a good fight for the title to finish in second, shooting a final-round 66 to finish 14 under, but Rahm's superb display comfortably saw him off.

          Austria's Bernd Wiesberger finished tied with Sullivan, also shooting a final-round 66, and make six birdies and two bogeys.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices