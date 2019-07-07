Rahm shoots impressive 62 to win Irish open

Spain's Jon Rahm has won the Irish Open title for a second time in three years, carding a superb 8-under-par 62 to edge out compatriot Rafa Cabrera-Bello and finish at 16 under at the Lahinch Golf Club Sunday.

Rahm, 24, who also won the tournament in 2017, made an eagle at the 12th, carding a further eight birdies and two bogeys on his way to winning his eighth European Tour event.

Overnight-leader, England's Robert Rock failed to build on his previous day success, carding a final-round par 70 to finish on 13 under, three shots off of Rahm.

Rock shot a 10-under-par 60 on Day 3, just one shot worse than compatriot Oliver Fisher's European Tour record 59 at the Portugal Masters in 2018.

England's Andy Sullivan put up a good fight for the title to finish in second, shooting a final-round 66 to finish 14 under, but Rahm's superb display comfortably saw him off.

Austria's Bernd Wiesberger finished tied with Sullivan, also shooting a final-round 66, and make six birdies and two bogeys.