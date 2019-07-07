        <
        >

          Wolff finishes with eagle for first PGA Tour win

          play
          Wolff drains eagle putt for 1st PGA Tour win (0:51)

          Matthew Wolff sinks a putt from the fringe on the 18th hole to win the 3M Open. (0:51)

          7:09 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          BLAINE, Minn. -- Matthew Wolff made a 26-foot putt from the fringe for an eagle on the final hole to win the 3M Open at 21-under par on Sunday, beating fellow rookie Collin Morikawa and Bryson DeChambeau by one stroke in a tense finish to the first-time PGA Tour event.

          The 20-year-old Wolff struck his second shot on the par-5, 573-yard hole from the fairway to the far left of the green and just a few feet from a bunker. He sank the dramatic putt in front of a packed 18th gallery at the TPC Twin Cities, before watching Morikawa just miss his eagle attempt from 22 feet. As the ball rolled about 3 feet too long, Morikawa winced as Wolff hugged his caddie in celebration of the $1.152 million prize.

          DeChambeau, playing directly in front of the Morikawa-Wolff pair, had just finished his up-and-down afternoon with an eagle to take the short-lived lead.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices