        <
        >

          Feng birdies final hole to win by 1 in Wisconsin

          9:08 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          ONEIDA, Wis. -- Shanshan Feng hit a 7-iron to 3 feet for a birdie on the final hole Sunday to close with a 9-under 63 and a 1-shot victory over Ariya Jutanugarn in the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic.

          Feng won for the first time since November 2017.

          Jutanugarn had a 3-shot lead on the back nine until a bogey on the par-5 15th and a strong finish from Feng, who had three birdies in a four-hole stretch. Jutanugarn hit her approach to 2 feet for birdie on the 18th for a 64 to catch Feng, until the 29-year-old from China delivered the winning shot.

          Feng finished at 29-under 259, 2 shots short of the LPGA record that Sei Young Kim set last year at the Thornberry Creek at Oneida course.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices