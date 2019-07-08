Women's Open raises prize fund to $4.5 million

The winner of the Women's British Open will receive less than a third of what their male equivalent receives at The Open, but the overall prize fund for the major has been significantly increased.

Tournament organiser The Royal & Ancient Golf Club of St. Andrews (R&A) has confirmed that $4.5 million will be paid out for the tournament, a 40% rise in the prize money on offer in 2018.

The winner will receive a cheque for $675,000, but that is only a fraction of the $1.935 million being paid to the victor at The Open at Portrush, Northern Ireland, a week earlier.

The prize fund for the men's major has also been upped, but the increase is smaller in percentage than that made for the women's major.

"We recognised that more needed to be done to elevate the prize fund for this great championship and are pleased that we have been able to make a significant increase this year," said Martin Slumbers, chief executive of The R&A.

"This is an important first step, and we know it will take time to move closer to achieving parity with the men's game."

The Women's British Open will take place Aug. 1-4 at the Marquess' Course, Woburn Golf Club, England.

In 2018, Great Britain's Georgia Hall won by 2 strokes at Lytham St. Anne's, Lancashire, and took home a cheque for $490,000.