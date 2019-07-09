        <
        >

          Daly, denied use of cart, pulls out of The Open

          play
          Daly drives golf cart in preparation for PGA Championship (0:49)

          John Daly drives around in a golf cart at the PGA Championship where he will have an exemption from walking the course. (0:49)

          9:42 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          John Daly has withdrawn from The Open three days after being told he can't ride in a cart.

          The R&A announced Tuesday that Daly, who won The Open at St. Andrews in 1995, has withdrawn because of a medical condition. He was replaced at Royal Portrush by Kevin Streelman.

          Daly cited the Americans with Disabilities Act in requesting -- and receiving -- a cart for the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black. Daly says he has osteoarthritis in his right knee, making it difficult to walk.

          The R&A said it denied his request because it considers walking to be an integral part of the tournament.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices