Daly, denied use of cart, pulls out of The Open

John Daly drives around in a golf cart at the PGA Championship where he will have an exemption from walking the course. (0:49)

John Daly has withdrawn from The Open three days after being told he can't ride in a cart.

The R&A announced Tuesday that Daly, who won The Open at St. Andrews in 1995, has withdrawn because of a medical condition. He was replaced at Royal Portrush by Kevin Streelman.

Daly cited the Americans with Disabilities Act in requesting -- and receiving -- a cart for the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black. Daly says he has osteoarthritis in his right knee, making it difficult to walk.

The R&A said it denied his request because it considers walking to be an integral part of the tournament.