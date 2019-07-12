Three-way tie at the top at the Scottish Open

Austria's Bernd Wiesberger shot a superb 10-under-par 61 to sit 14-under at the Scottish Open on Friday, tied for the lead with England's Lee Slattery and South Africa's Erik Van Rooyen.

Wiesberger carded the lowest round of the week at the Renaissance Club, making 11 birdies for the day, six of which came on a bogey-free front nine.

Slattery and Van Rooyen picked up where they left off on Day 1, both carding a 7-under-par 64 his first-round totals.

There were another two hole-in-ones on Friday, taking the total this week to four.

Wales' Bradley Dredge made an ace at the 17th, followed by compatriot Stuart Manley who hit a hole-in-one on the 15th.

Leading the chasing pack is Italian Nino Bertasio, who carded a 67 to take his total to 12-under, followed by Spain's Adrian Otaegui at 11-under for the tournament.

Ian Poulter is tied fifth at 6-under, along with Edoardo Molinari, Thomas Pieters, Oliver Wilson, Renato Paratore, Henrik Stenson and Matthew Fitzpatrick.