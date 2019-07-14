Wiesberger tops Hebert to win Scottish Open

Austrian Bernd Wiesberger made hard work of it but eventually won the Scottish Open when he beat Benjamin Hebert at the third extra hole in North Berwick on Sunday.

After sinking a clutch six-foot par putt at the final hole of regulation to force the playoff, Wiesberger clinched victory at the same par-four 18th with another par at the Renaissance Club.

Frenchman Hebert, without a European Tour victory, came close to pulling off a stunning upset when he surged from seven strokes behind in the final round, shooting a 9-under-par 62.

But his nerves betrayed him in the playoff as he three-putted twice, the second occasion proving the nail in the coffin.

Though he fell short, Hebert earned a consolation prize of a spot in the the Open Championship, which starts at Royal Portrush on Thursday.

Wiesberger was already exempt for the final major of the year.

The Austrian shot a closing 69 to match Hebert at 22-under 262, two strokes clear of Frenchman Romain Langasque.