D. Johnson again wins award for No. 1 ranking

Dustin Johnson chats with Matt Barrie prior to the Rocket Mortgage Classic about his preparation for the tournament and his relationship with his caddie and brother, Austin. (1:34)

For the second straight year, Dustin Johnson received a trophy at The Open Championship.

Johnson won the Mark H. McCormack Award again for spending the most weeks at No. 1 in the world in 2018 (35 weeks). He joins Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy as the only players to win it more than once. Woods won it the first 13 years the award existed.

The other winners of the award, which began in 1998, were Luke Donald and Jason Day.

It was named after the founder of IMG who was behind the notion of ranking golfers worldwide, which became official at the 1986 Masters.