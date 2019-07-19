Anger at the Open: Tee shot hits caddie's mom

European Tour rookie Robert MacIntyre had harsh words for Kyle Stanley on Friday, after he said his Open Championship playing partner didn't yell "Fore" before an errant tee shot on 17 hit the mother of MacIntyre's caddie.

Stanley also hit a marshal on the 14th, according to The Scotsman.

"We're shouting as it's coming into the crowd and he's just standing watching it," MacIntyre said of the tee shot on the 17th. "People don't have enough time to react after we shout. It hits Greg [Milne], my caddie's mom. And so I told them how it was."

The 22-year-old Scot said both he and his other playing partner, Andrew Johnston, shouted as the ball was coming down, but it was too late. Milne's mother was not injured, he said.

"Aye, there were harsh words," said MacIntyre, according to The Scotsman. "It wasn't too pleasant. But you've got to tell him it's not right. He didn't take it well at all."

MacIntyre made the cut after shooting 72 to stand at 2 under for the tournament. Stanley, 31, a two-time winner on the PGA Tour, shot 67 and is at 4 under.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.