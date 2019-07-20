Schauffele irked at R&A after failed driver test

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland -- Xander Schauffele was unhappy with the R&A over a driver-testing operation in advance of The Open that did not include all players but found his club to be nonconforming.

The American, who finished second earlier this year at the Masters and was in contention at last year's Open at Carnoustie, said he had a "bit of a run-in'' with the R&A over the matter.

"They only test 30 players," Schauffele, who is at 4-under 138, said after the second round at Royal Portrush. "I thought it was a little bit unfair. I would gladly give up my driver if it's not conforming. But there's still 130 other players in the field that potentially have a nonconforming driver as well. Had words with them, and hopefully they take my comments seriously and my concern.

"It wasn't my plan to show up Tuesday morning of a major and doing driver testing here. It's not really what I want to be doing."

Drivers are tested for "spring-like effect" and cannot surpass a limit of "coefficient of restitution" or COR.

Schauffele, who plays with Callaway equipment, had no issue with the R&A deeming his club nonconforming. His issue was simply that not all are tested. Tiger Woods is among the players whose driver was tested this week, and he said on Tuesday that his passed.

The R&A does not say how close the club was to passing, just whether it passed or failed.

"We randomly selected 30 players for driver testing as we did at last year's championship and we can confirm the statement that Xander's driver failed," the R&A said in a statement. "We have worked with Xander and his manufacturer to ensure that he has a number of conforming drivers he can use this week."

Schauffele said he was struggling to find the right one.

"I was doing driver testing up until Wednesday," Schauffele said. "And then [Thursday] it wasn't really matching my bag, which was a bummer. I was getting a little upset on the golf course. And [Friday] I was testing a little bit on the range again with two different heads. But moved a few weights around and sort of found a good setting, I guess."