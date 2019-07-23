Open champ Lowry to miss St. Jude Invitational

Ireland's Shane Lowry was happy to share the joy of clinching the 2019 Open at Royal Portrush with his family and his friend Padraig Harrington. (1:56)

Newly crowned Open champion Shane Lowry has withdrawn from this week's WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational as he is continuing to enjoy his major victory at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland on Sunday.

Lowry, 32, attended a victory gathering in his hometown of Clara, County Offaly, Ireland, on Tuesday and has been seen in several social media posts over the past two days celebrating his 6-shot victory over Tommy Fleetwood.

A past winner of the WGC event in 2015 when it was played at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio, Lowry has moved to a career-best 17th in the world.

The PGA Tour did not release a reason for Lowry's withdrawal, but given the media demands of a major champion and the long trip and six-hour time change for the event in Memphis, Lowry's decision to skip makes sense. As it is a World Golf Championship event, Lowry will not be replaced in the field, which has attracted 46 of the top 50 players in the world.