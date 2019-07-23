        <
          Open champ Lowry to miss St. Jude Invitational

          Lowry: Sharing Open triumph with daughter 'means everything' (1:56)

          Ireland's Shane Lowry was happy to share the joy of clinching the 2019 Open at Royal Portrush with his family and his friend Padraig Harrington. (1:56)

          • Bob HarigESPN Senior Writer
            • Senior golf writer for ESPN.com
            • Covered golf for more than 20 years
            • Earned Evans Scholarship to attend Indiana University

          Newly crowned Open champion Shane Lowry has withdrawn from this week's WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational as he is continuing to enjoy his major victory at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland on Sunday.

          Lowry, 32, attended a victory gathering in his hometown of Clara, County Offaly, Ireland, on Tuesday and has been seen in several social media posts over the past two days celebrating his 6-shot victory over Tommy Fleetwood.

          A past winner of the WGC event in 2015 when it was played at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio, Lowry has moved to a career-best 17th in the world.

          The PGA Tour did not release a reason for Lowry's withdrawal, but given the media demands of a major champion and the long trip and six-hour time change for the event in Memphis, Lowry's decision to skip makes sense. As it is a World Golf Championship event, Lowry will not be replaced in the field, which has attracted 46 of the top 50 players in the world.

