Ireland's Adare Manor to host 2026 Ryder Cup

Adare Manor will host the 2026 Ryder Cup as the competition will be held in Ireland for the second time, the European Tour announced on Thursday.

Ireland last hosted the Ryder Cup in 2006, when Team Europe -- who were captained by Ian Woosnam -- trumped the U.S. 18 1/2 to 9 1/2 at the K Club near Dublin.

"Adare Manor is a world class venue, both in terms of the golf course and the wider resort facilities," European Ryder Cup director Guy Kinnings said in a statement.

"Months of careful negotiation behind the scenes have seen us arrive at this point and we could not be happier to be able to take golf's greatest team contest back to Ireland."

Three of the past four European Ryder Cup captains have been Irish, including Padraig Harrington, whose Team Europe will defend their title at Whistling Straits, Wisconsin next year.

The announcement comes shortly after Ireland's Shane Lowry won the British Open at Royal Portrush, the first Open Championship to be held in the country in 68 years.