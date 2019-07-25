Creamer hits 64 to lead at Evian Championship

America's Paula Creamer shot an impressive 7-under-par-64 to lead the Evian Championship at Evian Resort Golf Club in France on Thursday.

Creamer, 32, went bogey-free on the opening day of the tournament, sitting one shot ahead of compatriot Altomare Brittany, Korea's Ko Jin-Young and Park Inbee, who are all tied for second at 6-under-par.

World No.2 Ko had a tough start, going one over through six holes. But Jin-Young stormed back, making eight birdies and a bogey over the remaining 12 holes to stay in contention after Day 1. Compatriot Park had a similar day, not making birdie until the par 5 seventh, and hitting seven birdies and a bogey to finish one shot behind the lead.

Altomare -- who came second in the Evian Championship after a sudden-death playoff in 2017 -- made 10 birdies and three bogeys to card an opening round 65.

Last years' winner America's Angela Stanford had a day to forget as she finished at 5 over par after having made bogey at four of the first six holes.

Reigning British Open champion Georgia Hall endured a mixed round as she dropped two stokes on her final two holes to sign for a 69.