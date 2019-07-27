Hyo Joo Kim shoots 65 to lead by one at Evian

Hyo Joo Kim shot a 6-under-par 65 to take a one-shot lead over Sung Hyun Park as South Korean players took a stranglehold on the Evian Championship in the third round in France on Saturday.

Despite making two bogeys in her opening four holes, Kim steadied with birdies at the fifth, seventh and ninth before she pulled in front with four birdies in her closing six holes.

A former winner of the Evian Championship in 2014 and the owner of the course record of 61 at Evian Resort Golf Club, Kim is the player to beat heading into Sunday's final round.

"I definitely have good memories of this tournament because of my win," Kim told the LPGA's official website.

"That year I was able to go out on the LPGA Tour because I got my card, so I definitely have good memories. I'm going to keep that going into tomorrow and forget everything else."

World No. 1 and two-time major champion Park is nipping at her heels after she shot a 66, which included an eagle at the par-5 ninth.

"I'm satisfied with the way I played the first three rounds. I think that my putts are getting better," Park said. "Of the three days, I think today was the best day with my shots."

Kim, who will start Sunday's final round at 15-under 198, and Park have a nice cushion over the pack.

Fellow South Koreans Inbee Park and Jin Young Ko are equal third, four shots from the lead.

Ko will join Park and Kim in Sunday's final group, while Inbee will play alongside China's Shanshan Feng and halfway leader Lee Mi-hyang, who backtracked with a 71 that left her five shots off the pace in fifth place.

Americans Megan Khang and Jennifer Kupcho are tied for eighth place after carding rounds of 68 and 69 respectively. Jessica Korda shot her third round of 70 to move to 3 under overall, while Nelly Korda is two shots behind.

Paula Creamer, who led after the opening round before shooting a 76 on Friday, shot a 2-over-par 73.

Information from Reuters contributed to this report