          Broadhurst masters rain, leads Senior Open by 1

          5:23 PM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          LYTHAM ST. ANNES, England -- Englishman Paul Broadhurst birdied two of the last three holes Saturday to take a 1-shot lead into the final round of the Senior Open Championship.

          Broadhurst had four birdies and a bogey in his third-round 3-under 67 in wet conditions at Royal Lytham & St. Annes for a 5-under 205 total.

          "It was one of my better rounds in these conditions," the 2016 champion said. "I'm not a great lover of the rain. I don't mind playing in wind, but when there's a bit of a combination, the rain as well, I've not had too many great rounds in the rain, so that's right up there today."

          American Woody Austin (68) is second, 1 shot off the lead.

          Overnight leader Wes Short Jr. finished with a 3-over 73 Saturday and is tied for third with another American Ken Duke (70), 1 stroke behind Austin.

          Germany's Bernhard Langer (70) was a further stroke back.

          Defending champion Miguel Angel Jimenez had a round to forget with a triple-bogey on the par-5 seventh and a double-bogey to post 74. The Spaniard is tied for 27th at 3 over.

