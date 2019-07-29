PGA Tour adds 3 FedEx Cup events for 2019-20

The 2019-20 PGA Tour schedule will include 49 FedEx Cup tournaments -- three more than this season - and an open date during the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

The current season ends with the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta on Aug. 22-25.

The 2019-20 season begins two weeks later with A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia on Sept. 12-15.

The Greenbrier Resort tournament is one of two events returning next season after a one-year hiatus. The Houston Open also is coming back and will move from its traditional date in April to Oct. 10-13 at the Golf Club of Houston.

There are also two new events: the Zozo Championship in Chiba, Japan on Oct. 24-27 and the Bermuda Championship in Southampton Parish, Bermuda, which will be played opposite the WGC-HSBC Champions in Shanghai, China, on Oct. 31-Nov. 3.

Once the PGA Tour season resumes in January in Hawaii, the scheduling sequence remains unchanged from this past season until the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, which moves up from the last week of June to May 28-31.

The Masters will be played at Augusta National Golf Club on April 9-12; the PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco on May 14-17; the U.S. Open at Winged Foot on June 18-21; and The Open Championship at Royal St. George's Golf Club in Sandwich, England, on July 16-19.

The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational and Barracuda Championship are moving to July 2-5, which is two weeks before The Open Championship and on the same weekend as the Irish Open, one of the more popular events on the European Tour.

The 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota, moves a month later to July 23-26, between The Open and the Olympics

Because of the week off during the Olympics, the FedExCup Playoffs will begin one week later in 2020 and will conclude the final week of August. The Northern Trust will be played on Aug. 13-16; BMW Championship on Aug. 20-23; and the TOUR Championship on Aug. 27-30.