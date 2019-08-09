Tiger withdraws from Northern Trust with injury

Michael Collins says Tiger Woods' withdrawal from the Northern Trust surprised people assigned to his group and suggests Woods shut down to recover. (1:09)

Tiger Woods has withdrawn from the Northern Trust, he announced Friday.

"Due to a mild oblique strain that led to pain and stiffness, I have to withdraw from the Northern Trust," Woods said in a statement. "I went for treatment early Friday morning, but unfortunately I'm still unable to compete."

Woods made numerous mistakes Thursday on his way to shooting a 4-over-par 75 at Liberty National during the first round in Jersey City, New Jersey.

"I just didn't play well," Woods said Thursday after finishing the round tied for 116th out of 120 golfers. "Just one of those things where I just didn't hit any good shots and didn't make any putts. Other than that, added up to a round that broke 80."

Woods was playing for the first time since missing the cut at The Open last month.

In his statement, he said he remains "hopeful I can compete next week at the BMW Championship."