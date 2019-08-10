        <
        >

          Bryson DeChambeau's slow play is not going over well with anybody

          10:23 AM ET
          • ESPN.com

          Bryson DeChambeau is taking a beating on social media -- including posts from other players -- for a couple of egregious examples of slow play during the second round of the Northern Trust at Liberty National.

          The defending champion is known for his scientific approach to the game and he shot a pair of 68s to open the tournament.

          But it's the laborious way he went about it that has fans, players and broadcasters criticizing him.

          One came Friday on the par-4 16th hole where a wayward drive into a spectator area left him 70 yards from the hole. DeChambeau took his time walking off the distance from the ball to the hole, walked back to his ball, then began a lengthy pre-shot routine -- before finally telling playing partner Tommy Fleetwood to hit.

          On another example came on the eighth green, where DeChambeau had an 8-foot putt for birdie. DeChambeau stalked the putt from all angles, checked his green-reading book a few times, and then finally, after more than two minutes, hit the putt. A shot is not supposed to take more than 40 seconds, per PGA Tour rules, but penalties are never applied without a group first being out of position and then a warning system.

          Eddie Pepperell, Ian Poulter and Justin Thomas -- who was in DeChambeau's group -- were among players to chime in.

          On Saturday, DeChambeau posted to his own Twitter account. It was a harmless tweet as he got set for his third-round tee time.

          That set off the mentions from people wondering, in their own special way, how long it might take him to play his third round.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices