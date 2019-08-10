Bryson DeChambeau's slow play is not going over well with anybody

Bryson DeChambeau is taking a beating on social media -- including posts from other players -- for a couple of egregious examples of slow play during the second round of the Northern Trust at Liberty National.

The defending champion is known for his scientific approach to the game and he shot a pair of 68s to open the tournament.

But it's the laborious way he went about it that has fans, players and broadcasters criticizing him.

One came Friday on the par-4 16th hole where a wayward drive into a spectator area left him 70 yards from the hole. DeChambeau took his time walking off the distance from the ball to the hole, walked back to his ball, then began a lengthy pre-shot routine -- before finally telling playing partner Tommy Fleetwood to hit.

On another example came on the eighth green, where DeChambeau had an 8-foot putt for birdie. DeChambeau stalked the putt from all angles, checked his green-reading book a few times, and then finally, after more than two minutes, hit the putt. A shot is not supposed to take more than 40 seconds, per PGA Tour rules, but penalties are never applied without a group first being out of position and then a warning system.

Eddie Pepperell, Ian Poulter and Justin Thomas -- who was in DeChambeau's group -- were among players to chime in.

anyone need a nap?



here's DeChambeau pacing off a 70-yard shot which took over 3 minutes to hit (couldn't post the entire video it took so long) pic.twitter.com/7A3Azeftyu — Eric Patterson (@EPatGolf) August 9, 2019

And this is why I have stopped watching the PGA Tour and lost interest. Such a shame that this goes unpunished and ruins the game. https://t.co/aXCgnoNJk6 — Andrew MacRAE (@AndyJMacraePGA) August 10, 2019

It was hard to! ⏰ — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) August 10, 2019

Andrew I'm sorry you've stopped watching the @PGATOUR. There are a few players that continually disrespect their fellow pro's and continue to break the rules without a conscience. It should be self policed but clearly this won't happen.. so disappointing it hasn't been stopped. https://t.co/yxfF2fFZ2D — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) August 10, 2019

Just look at Tommy and Justin, both looking completely bored. Slow players do this to their playing partners making the game less enjoyable. Problem is, the unaffected single minded twit in this instance, doesn't care much for others. — Eddie Pepperell (@PepperellEddie) August 10, 2019

When it's as egregious as Bryson was last night, and if they're already behind, then shot penalties should be handed out. Fines don't mean anything to these guys. You'd only need to hand out a few penalties and things would improve quickly! — Eddie Pepperell (@PepperellEddie) August 10, 2019

How is this ok???

Snoozeville

Why is nobody doing anything?@PGATOUR

Consideration for his playing partners is absolutely 0. https://t.co/jCDZoU4JgG — Thomas Bjorn (@thomasbjorngolf) August 10, 2019

All the governing bodies need to come together and find a solution. It ruins the game for players, fans that watch live plus at home on TV. Something needs to be done and done now — Ross Fisher (@RossFisher) August 10, 2019

THIS HAS GOT TO STOP!!!!! @PGATOUR if you don't do something about this, SHAME ON YOU!!! As a member, I'm OUTRAGED you can tolerate this. You talk about "protecting the field", then protect it by penalizing/DQing this type of behavior!! ENOUGH!!! — Rich Beem (@beemerpga) August 10, 2019

Hindsight is 20/20, but I would have loved to see Tommy speak up and tell Bryson he's ready to play, disrupting what Bryson was doing. That would've been a helluva start to making Bryson as uncomfortable as Tommy and JT were watching him. — Rich Beem (@beemerpga) August 10, 2019

On Saturday, DeChambeau posted to his own Twitter account. It was a harmless tweet as he got set for his third-round tee time.

Couple of nice birdies yesterday and got things trending in the right direction. Tee time is 12:15 today with @Dylan_Frittelli pic.twitter.com/jKJjZzWCIm — Bryson DeChambeau (@b_dechambeau) August 10, 2019

That set off the mentions from people wondering, in their own special way, how long it might take him to play his third round.