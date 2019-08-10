        <
          Moriya Jutanugarn leads Ladies Scottish Open

          Moriya Jutanugarn is looking to follow in her sister's footsteps in winning the Scottish Open. Kenny Smith/PA Images via Getty Images
          5:39 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          NORTH BERWICK, Scotland -- Trying to follow her sister with a Ladies Scottish Open victory, Moriya Jutanugarn shot a 4-under 67 Saturday to take a one-stroke lead into the final round at The Renaissance Club.

          Ariya Jutanugarn won last year at Gullane.

          Moriya Jutanugarn had six birdies and two bogeys on a partly sunny day with the breeze at 5-10 mph and temperatures in the 60s. The Thai player had a 16-under 197 total. She won the HUGEL-JTBC LA Open last year for her first LPGA Tour title.

          South Korean players Jeongeun Lee6 (66) and Mi Jung Hur (70) were tied for second. Lee6 won the U.S. Women's Open in June.

