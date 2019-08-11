Hur secures Ladies Scottish Open title

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland -- Mi Jung Hur secured the Ladies Scottish Open title Sunday, with a four-stroke victory coming courtesy of six birdies in the final 10 holes.

The 29-year-old South Korean seized control in saturated conditions, dropping four successive birdies from the ninth hole at The Renaissance Club, the same course that hosted the men's Scottish Open last month.

Hur capped off the performance in style with further birdies at the 16th and 18th holes for a five-under-par 66 on a day when club workers were tireless in their efforts to keep the course playable in the relentless rain.

She was doused with a bottle of champagne by her husband after finishing at 20-under 264 for her third LPGA victory, maintaining her record of winning once every five years following previous successes in 2009 and 2014.

Overnight leader Moriya Jutanugarn (71) and U.S. Women's Open champion Lee Jeong-eun (70) tied for second place on 16-under.

The tournament ended a three-week LPGA stretch in Europe.