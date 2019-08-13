        <
          How Phil Mickelson used Tony Romo to get under Tiger's skin

          8:35 AM ET
          • Nick PietruszkiewiczESPN.com
            • Senior editor for college basketball
            • Joined ESPN in 2008
            • Graduate of the University of Maryland
            Follow on Twitter

          Phil Mickelson's golf hasn't been very good lately. But his social media game remains spot on. Mickelson, who has been occasionally posting what he calls "Phireside with Phil", retold a classic -- with props.

          With a picture of Tiger Woods alongside, Mickelson tells a story of the time he beat Tiger at Pebble Beach. Making the story even better was how Mickelson used Tony Romo, Woods' partner at the 2012 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, to help do it.

          The changing pictures of Tiger add a nice touch, don't you think?

