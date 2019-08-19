Some big names missing, but still big money ahead at Tour Championship

Tiger Woods says it was a very special year on tour after winning his fifth Masters green jacket. (0:43)

MEDINAH, Ill. -- The field for the Tour Championship is set, and why it is even being called that remains a bit of a mystery. It's all about the FedEx Cup, the season-ending tournament on the PGA Tour schedule and the culmination of a three-tournament playoff series.

So, really, it's all about the money.

Sure, the winner in Atlanta will be credited with a tour victory even if he doesn't shoot the lowest 72-hole score, and he'll haul away a cool Cup, although it's unclear if it would be big enough to hold the $15 million.

When the PGA Tour unveiled its FedEx Cup format in 2007, much of the buzz was about the money. It was a surefire way to attract attention as well as the players, who drifted aimlessly following the PGA Championship as the golf season limped to a conclusion prior to the FedEx Cup format.

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Back then, the bonus money to the winner was a whopping $10 million. This year, it is $15 million, with an overall pool of $60 million being divvied up.

Brooks Koepka all but said as much when he replied to a Twitter troll calling him out for not "trying hard'' and suggesting he stop playing and "go drive a truck.''

Koepka's reply:

"Brink's truck?''