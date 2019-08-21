Body by ... Phil? Mickelson's physical transformation continues

Apparently we're talking about more than just Phil Mickelson's calves now.

Mickelson's sister, Tina, posted this photo Tuesday night of a slimmed-down and, well, ripped Phil.

Family beach day. Looks like calves are working their way up. 💪🏽🦵🏼 pic.twitter.com/tOnhUXUMlC — Tina Mickelson (@TinaMickelson) August 21, 2019

Of course, Phil couldn't let that slide without a response.

Love you sis. Such a fun day seeing everyone. FYI ,those weird bumps on the side of my stomach we've never seen before, Doc called them obliques and said it's nothing to worry about. — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) August 21, 2019

Remember, Mickelson went on a six-day "hard fast" before The Open in Northern Ireland. He said he consumed only water and a "special coffee blend."

Let's get real for a minute. I haven't been my best and I'm doing all I can to get it right. I'll have more Phireside chats soon as well as a fun new series too. Until then, HIT 💣's pic.twitter.com/QrqUpThEeV — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) July 14, 2019

Mickelson, who did not qualify for this week's FedEx Cup finale, admitted that he has had a disappointing year on the course after winning at Pebble Beach in February. Perhaps it's all the effort he's put in on social media. To recap Phil's latest:

So, what's next?