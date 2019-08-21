Body by ... Phil? Mickelson's physical transformation continues

Apparently we're talking about more than just Phil Mickelson's calves now.
Mickelson's sister, Tina, posted this photo Tuesday night of a slimmed-down and, well, ripped Phil.
Family beach day. Looks like calves are working their way up. 💪🏽🦵🏼 pic.twitter.com/tOnhUXUMlC— Tina Mickelson (@TinaMickelson) August 21, 2019
Of course, Phil couldn't let that slide without a response.
Love you sis. Such a fun day seeing everyone. FYI ,those weird bumps on the side of my stomach we've never seen before, Doc called them obliques and said it's nothing to worry about.— Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) August 21, 2019
Remember, Mickelson went on a six-day "hard fast" before The Open in Northern Ireland. He said he consumed only water and a "special coffee blend."
Let's get real for a minute. I haven't been my best and I'm doing all I can to get it right. I'll have more Phireside chats soon as well as a fun new series too. Until then, HIT 💣's pic.twitter.com/QrqUpThEeV— Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) July 14, 2019
Mickelson, who did not qualify for this week's FedEx Cup finale, admitted that he has had a disappointing year on the course after winning at Pebble Beach in February. Perhaps it's all the effort he's put in on social media. To recap Phil's latest:
He's recounted his hotel being hit by lightning and catching on fire.
He's given followers dating advice.
He's weighed in on the slow-play debate, essentially calling fellow Tour pro Luke Donald an idiot.
He's produced his own interestingly lit "Phireside with Phil" segments, in which he has poked fun at Tiger Woods, told a story about sticking a dinner bill on Padraig Harrington and modeled some of his own clothes.
So, what's next?