        <
        >

          Body by ... Phil? Mickelson's physical transformation continues

          10:59 AM ET
          • Nick PietruszkiewiczESPN.com
            Close
            • Senior editor for college basketball
            • Joined ESPN in 2008
            • Graduate of the University of Maryland
            Follow on Twitter

          Apparently we're talking about more than just Phil Mickelson's calves now.

          Mickelson's sister, Tina, posted this photo Tuesday night of a slimmed-down and, well, ripped Phil.

          Of course, Phil couldn't let that slide without a response.

          Remember, Mickelson went on a six-day "hard fast" before The Open in Northern Ireland. He said he consumed only water and a "special coffee blend."

          Mickelson, who did not qualify for this week's FedEx Cup finale, admitted that he has had a disappointing year on the course after winning at Pebble Beach in February. Perhaps it's all the effort he's put in on social media. To recap Phil's latest:

          So, what's next?

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices