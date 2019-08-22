Ormsby takes lead at Scandinavian Invitation

Australia's Wade Ormsby took a one-shot lead at the Scandinavian Invitation after the opening round at the Hills Golf Club Thursday.

Ormsby, 39, shot six birides and an eagle on the way to carding a first-round 62 to clinch a solo lead after 18 holes. The Australian, whose only European Tour event victory came at the Hong Kong Open in 2017, holed out from 196 yards with a 4-iron on the 14th hole and finished the day at eight under par.

France's Alexander Levy sits one shot back at seven under after an impressive back nine that included six birdies. Joakim Lagergren is also one shot behind Ormsby.

England's Matthew Fitzpatrick is in third following a bogey-free six under par opening round, while compatriot Matthew Southgate sits in fourth.

Ormsby's turned professional in 2001 but his only appearance at a major tournament came at the 2017 U.S. Open, where he did not make the cut.

Last year's winner Paul Waring got off to a good start for a second consecutive year to finish tied ninth going into Day 2.