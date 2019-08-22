        <
          Thomas loses cushion, shares lead at East Lake

          6:21 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          ATLANTA -- Xander Schauffele had a 6-under 64 for the best opening round at East Lake by two shots. It was only worth a share of the lead Thursday in a Tour Championship in which 30 players were given a head start based on their position in the FedEx Cup.

          Justin Thomas, who started at 10 under par and with a two-shot lead as the No. 1 seed in the FedEx Cup, hit a pitching wedge into the water for double-bogey and twice missed 3-foot putts in his round of 70. Instead of being six shots behind, he goes into the second round tied.

          Brooks Koepka birdied three of his last four holes for a 67 and joined them at 10 under.

          The score to par is all that matters in deciding who wins the FedEx Cup and the $15 million prize.

