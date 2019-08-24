Van Rooyen close to Scandinavian Invitation win

South African golfer Erik van Rooyen birdied five of his last six holes to shoot a six-under 64 Saturday and take a one-stroke lead into the final round of the Scandinavian Invitation.

Van Rooyen is bidding to win his first European Tour title since graduating from the second-tier Challenge Tour, having posted two second-place finishes among five top-10s this season.

Van Rooyen, 29, was on 13-under 197 overall after the third round, one clear of England's Matt Fitzpatrick (69), Ashun Wu of China (67) and Australian Wade Ormsby (65).

Henrik Stenson, playing in his native Sweden, shot a 69 and is in a five-way tie for fifth place on 10 under.