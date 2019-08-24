Lightning strike injures 6 at Tour Championship

ATLANTA -- Six spectators were injured when lightning struck a tree at East Lake Golf Club on Saturday afternoon during a weather delay at the Tour Championship.

Lightning struck the top of a tree near the 16th tee and shattered bark all the way to the bottom. The PGA Tour said in a statement that debris from the strike injured four people, who were transported via ambulances to local hospitals along with two others.

According to the PGA Tour, the "injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.''

At least five spectators were injured when lightning struck during a weather delay at East Lake Golf Club on Saturday afternoon. Adam Hagy/USA TODAY Sports

Play in the third round of the event had been halted at 4:17 p.m. ET due to dangerous weather in the area. Players were taken off the course and many spectators left. There were two lightning strikes that occurred at approximately 4:45 p.m.

Due to the circumstances, the third round was suspended for the day, with play set to resume at 8 a.m. ET on Sunday.