Rory won $15 million, but here's how much everyone else took home at the FedEx Cup

Rory McIlroy walked away the winner of the FedEx Cup, becoming only the second player to win it for the second time. (The other was some guy named Tiger Woods).

Last time, in 2016, McIlroy took home a $10 million prize. This year, under a new scoring format that had the players open the Tour Championship with staggered scoring, McIlroy left East Lake with a $15 million check.

But he wasn't the only one cashing in. Here's how all 30 players finished, and the impact on their bank accounts:

1. Rory McIlroy: $15 million

2. Xander Schauffele: $5 million

T. 3 Brooks Koepka: $3.5 million

T. 3 Justin Thomas: $3.5 million

5. Paul Casey: $2.5 million

6. Adam Scott: $1.9 million

7. Tony Finau: $1.3 million

8. Chez Reavie: $1.1 million

T. 9 Patrick Reed: $843,333

T. 9 Kevin Kisner: $843,333

T. 9 Hideki Matsuyama: $843,333

T. 12 Bryson DeChambeau: $682,500

T. 12 Jon Rahm: $682,500

14. Jason Kokrak: $620,000

15. Gary Woodland: $595,000

T. 16 Webb Simpson: $682,500

T. 16 Matt Kuchar: $682,500

T. 19 Sungjae Im $512,500

T. 19 Rickie Fowler: $512,500

T. 21 Louis Oosthuizen: $478,000

T. 21 Abraham Ancer: $478,000

T. 21 Patrick Cantlay: $478,000

T. 24 Marc Leishman: $450,000

T. 24 Brandt Snedeker: $450,000

T. 26 Justin Rose: $430,000

T. 26 Corey Conners: $430,000

28. Charles Howell III: $415,000

T. 29 Dustin Johnson: $400,000

T. 29 Lucas Glover: $400,000