Koepka beats out Rory for PGA of America honor

Brooks Koepka has captured the PGA of America's Player of the Year award, edging Rory McIlroy for an honor that is determined with a points system.

Koepka also won the award last year.

The two-time PGA champion defended his title earlier this year at Bethpage Black and won two other tournaments. McIlroy, who won the Tour Championship on Sunday, also won three times. McIlroy won the Vardon Trophy for lowest adjusted scoring average.

Koepka earned 50 of his 84 points for capturing the PGA and also won the CJ Cup and the WGC-St. Jude Invitational as well as top-four finishes in the other majors. He also topped the season money list and was fourth in the Vardon Trophy for adjusted scoring average.

McIlroy, the 2012 and '14 PGA Player of the Year, was second overall with 78 points, followed by Patrick Cantlay and U.S. Open Champion Gary Woodland with 42 points each.

The PGA Tour also awards a player of year honor that is voted on by the players.