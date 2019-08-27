Tiger Woods has arthroscopic surgery on knee

Tiger Woods says it was a very special year on tour after winning his fifth Masters green jacket. (0:43)

Tiger Woods announced Tuesday that he had an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee last week but expects to return to play in a PGA Tour event in Japan in late October.

Woods, 43, failed to qualify for last week's Tour Championship in Atlanta, where he won his 80th PGA Tour title last year.

He announced via Twitter that the procedure was performed by Dr. Vern Cooley and was to repair minor cartilage damage.

Woods released a statement from Cooley, who said: "I expect Tiger to make a full recovery. We did what was needed, and also examined the entire knee. There were no additional problems.''

Woods had reconstructive ACL surgery on his left knee after his 2008 U.S. Open victory. This is believed to be the fifth procedure on his left knee dating to 1994 when he was an amateur.

Tiger Woods says he still plans to play in Japan in October. AP Photo/Chris Carlson

Cooley is part of an orthopedic clinic in Park City, Utah, along with Dr. Thomas Rosenberg, who performed the 2008 surgery.

"I'd like to thank Dr. Cooley and his team,'' Woods said in his statement. "I'm walking now and hope to resume practice in the next few weeks. I look forward to traveling and playing in Japan in October.''

Woods was two years removed from spinal fusion surgery in April of 2017 and notched his 15th major championship when he won the Masters.

But he also had a series of ailments, including missing the Arnold Palmer Invitational due to a neck strain and withdrawing from the Northern Trust three weeks ago due to a mild oblique strain. He also had lingering back stiffness issues throughout the year.

Woods is scheduled to play an exhibition match against Rory McIlroy, Jason Day and Hideki Matsuyama on Oct. 21 followed by the Zozo Championship that begins on Oct. 26.