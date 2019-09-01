Soderberg pips McIlory to win European Masters

Sebastian Soderberg won a five-man playoff for the European Masters title Sunday, sinking his birdie putt on the first extra hole as Rory McIlroy and the remaining competitors faltered.

History repeated itself for McIlroy at the Crans-sur-Sierre club in the Swiss Alps, where he lost a playoff as a 19-year-old in 2008.

Soderberg seemed to have wasted his best chance of victory shortly before the playoff, three-putting from 5 feet on the 17th green to fall into a share of the lead at 14 under.

The Swede ultimately carded a four-under 66 for a 266 total, alongside his playing partners McIlroy (67) and Lorenzo Gagli (67), and was soon joined by Kalle Samooja (67) and third-round leader Andres Romero (70).

But playing the par-four 18th as the first extra hole, Soderberg was the only player to stay on the fairway.

Soderberg, 28, then made his putt from approximately 8 feet out before McIlroy and Samooja missed from closer range.

It was a first European Tour title for Soderberg, whose winner's check more than doubled his career winnings.