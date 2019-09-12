        <
        >

          Tiger part of group pledging $6M for Dorian relief

          2:40 PM ET
          • Bob HarigESPN Senior Writer
            Close
            • Senior golf writer for ESPN.com
            • Covered golf for more than 20 years
            • Earned Evans Scholarship to attend Indiana University

          Tiger Woods and musician/actor Justin Timberlake have joined a group that is pledging $6 million to match donations for Hurricane Dorian relief and recovery efforts in the Bahamas.

          The One Bahamas Fund has pledged to donate $6 million with the help of Woods, who annually hosts the Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Club on the island of New Providence. He partnered with other members at Albany, Timberlake, Royal Bank of Canada and Nexus, a real estate and development company, to form the One Bahamas Fund.

          "It's horrifying to see the videos and hear the stories about the effects of Hurricane Dorian,'' Woods said in a statement. "The need in the Bahamas is very real.''

          Albany was not severely impacted by the storm and the Hero tournament, Dec. 4-7, is expected to go on as scheduled.

          Hurricane Dorian, a category 5 storm with sustained winds of 185 miles per hour, hit the islands of Great Abaco and Grand Bahama on Sept. 1. Donations are being accepted at www.onebahamasfund.org.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices