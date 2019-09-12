Tiger part of group pledging $6M for Dorian relief

Tiger Woods and musician/actor Justin Timberlake have joined a group that is pledging $6 million to match donations for Hurricane Dorian relief and recovery efforts in the Bahamas.

The One Bahamas Fund has pledged to donate $6 million with the help of Woods, who annually hosts the Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Club on the island of New Providence. He partnered with other members at Albany, Timberlake, Royal Bank of Canada and Nexus, a real estate and development company, to form the One Bahamas Fund.

1) As a strong believer in philanthropy and teamwork, I'm excited to partner with my friends @jtimberlake, #NEXUSLuxuryCollection, @rbc and @albanybahamas to establish the ONE Bahamas Fund in support of Hurricane Dorian relief, recovery and rebuilding efforts. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) September 12, 2019

"It's horrifying to see the videos and hear the stories about the effects of Hurricane Dorian,'' Woods said in a statement. "The need in the Bahamas is very real.''

Tiger Woods hits from a bunker at the Hero World Challenge in Nassau, Bahamas, in 2016. Lynne Sladky/AP

Albany was not severely impacted by the storm and the Hero tournament, Dec. 4-7, is expected to go on as scheduled.

Hurricane Dorian, a category 5 storm with sustained winds of 185 miles per hour, hit the islands of Great Abaco and Grand Bahama on Sept. 1. Donations are being accepted at www.onebahamasfund.org.