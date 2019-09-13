Europe lead Solheim Cup despite fast U.S. start

GLENEAGLES, Scotland -- Jessica and Nelly Korda, the first sisters to play together at a Solheim Cup, posted one of the biggest foursomes wins in the competition's history to get the United States off to a perfect start Friday.

But it went downhill from there for the Americans on the opening morning of their title defence.

Europe finished the session with a 2½-1½ lead, winning the last two matches after Carlota Ciganda and Bronte Law came from 1-down with two holes to play to grab a half from the lead-off match against Morgan Pressel and Marina Alex.

While those three matches all went at least to the 17th hole, the Korda sisters had earlier walked arm-in-arm down the 14th fairway and embraced on the green after beating Caroline Masson and Jodi Ewart Shadoff 6 & 4.

Only four foursomes matches in the 29-year history of the Solheim Cup have finished with a heavier margin of victory.

The U.S. team are looking to win the Solheim Cup for a third straight time.