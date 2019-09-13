        <
          Europe lead Solheim Cup despite fast U.S. start

          The United States' Korda sisters put in one of the best performances in Solheim Cup history in the first session on day one, but Europe still came out in the lead. Chris Trotman/WME IMG/WME IMG via Getty Images
          8:30 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          GLENEAGLES, Scotland -- Jessica and Nelly Korda, the first sisters to play together at a Solheim Cup, posted one of the biggest foursomes wins in the competition's history to get the United States off to a perfect start Friday.

          But it went downhill from there for the Americans on the opening morning of their title defence.

          Europe finished the session with a 2½-1½ lead, winning the last two matches after Carlota Ciganda and Bronte Law came from 1-down with two holes to play to grab a half from the lead-off match against Morgan Pressel and Marina Alex.

          While those three matches all went at least to the 17th hole, the Korda sisters had earlier walked arm-in-arm down the 14th fairway and embraced on the green after beating Caroline Masson and Jodi Ewart Shadoff 6 & 4.

          Only four foursomes matches in the 29-year history of the Solheim Cup have finished with a heavier margin of victory.

          The U.S. team are looking to win the Solheim Cup for a third straight time.

