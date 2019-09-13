        <
        >

          U.S. limit damage but Europe lead at Solheim Cup

          The United States' Korda sisters put in one of the best performances in Solheim Cup history in the first session on day one, but Europe still came out in the lead. Chris Trotman/WME IMG/WME IMG via Getty Images
          8:30 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          GLENEAGLES, Scotland -- The United States limited the damage on the opening day of the Solheim Cup by making 18th-hole birdies in the final two matches of the afternoon fourballs to secure half-points and trail Europe 4½-3½ at Gleneagles.

          Jessica and Nelly Korda played central roles in both sessions on Friday, firstly teaming up as the first siblings to play together in the competition and winning 6-and-4 in the morning foursomes.

          They were split up by U.S. captain Juli Inkster and placed in the final two matches in the fourballs, a decision that looked like backfiring as the Americans went to the 18th hole losing in both.

          However, Lexi Thompson -- playing alongside Jessica Korda -- rolled in a 15-foot birdie from left to right to grab a half from a match against Bronte Law and Carlota Ciganda in which neither side led more than 2 up.

          Then, with the shadows lengthening on an 18th green, Brittany Altomare -- Nelly Korda's partner -- holed a birdie from 25 feet up the slope to complete a U.S. comeback from 4 down with six holes to play against Charley Hull and Azahara Munoz.

          It potentially marked a big momentum shift for the Americans, who are looking for a third straight win in the biggest team event in women's golf.

          ---

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices