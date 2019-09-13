U.S. limit damage but Europe lead at Solheim Cup

GLENEAGLES, Scotland -- The United States limited the damage on the opening day of the Solheim Cup by making 18th-hole birdies in the final two matches of the afternoon fourballs to secure half-points and trail Europe 4½-3½ at Gleneagles.

Jessica and Nelly Korda played central roles in both sessions on Friday, firstly teaming up as the first siblings to play together in the competition and winning 6-and-4 in the morning foursomes.

They were split up by U.S. captain Juli Inkster and placed in the final two matches in the fourballs, a decision that looked like backfiring as the Americans went to the 18th hole losing in both.

However, Lexi Thompson -- playing alongside Jessica Korda -- rolled in a 15-foot birdie from left to right to grab a half from a match against Bronte Law and Carlota Ciganda in which neither side led more than 2 up.

Then, with the shadows lengthening on an 18th green, Brittany Altomare -- Nelly Korda's partner -- holed a birdie from 25 feet up the slope to complete a U.S. comeback from 4 down with six holes to play against Charley Hull and Azahara Munoz.

It potentially marked a big momentum shift for the Americans, who are looking for a third straight win in the biggest team event in women's golf.

