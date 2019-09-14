        <
          Garcia, Shinkwin share KLM Open lead after 3rd round

          1:33 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          AMSTERDAM -- Sergio Garcia and Callum Shinkwin shot 6-under 66s and shared the lead at 15 under after the third round of the KLM Open Saturday.

          Playing together in the second-to-last pairing at The International on the outskirts of Amsterdam, Garcia and Shinkwin traded birdies all day.

          Garcia drew level on the par-5 18th, just missing a tricky eagle putt over a slope on the undulating green before tapping in for birdie, while Shinkwin could manage only a par after finding a bunker behind the green with his second shot.

          The Spaniard has made just one bogey in the first three rounds.

          "That's always a nice thing to have on a week," Garcia said. "Enjoying that, and we'll try to do more of the same tomorrow."

          Nicolai Hojgaard, an 18-year-old Dane, was alone in third place, two strokes back.

