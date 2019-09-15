Garcia secures one-shot win at KLM Open

Spain's Sergio Garcia kept his composure despite a roller coaster final-round 69 to win the KLM Open in Amsterdam on Sunday.

The 2017 Masters champion edged past Denmark's Nicolai Hojgaard to secure his 40th professional win, and his 16th on the European Tour.

Garcia, 39, didn't make a par until the eighth hole, shooting four birdies and three bogeys on the opening seven holes to stay firmly in contention heading into the final nine holes of the event.

The Spaniard made a further three birdies and a bogey to finish 18-under for the tournament.

Garcia faced fierce competition from 18-year-old Hojgaard who started the day two strokes back.

World No. 1002 Hojgaard carded an impressive four-under-par 68, making four birdies on the back nine, but missed an eagle putt on the 18th that would have given him a share of the lead. Instead, the Dane made birdie to finish in second place.

England's Callum Shinkwin, 26, went into the final day with a share of the lead but slumped to a final round 74 to finish tied fifth at 13-under following a disappointing back nine.

Shirkwin reached the turn with a one-shot lead, but the Englishman made double bogey on the 10th, as well as a further two bogeys, to end his hopes of a maiden tour victory.