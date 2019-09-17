Tiger's girlfriend no longer named in lawsuit

Tiger Woods' girlfriend is no longer named in a wrongful death lawsuit against a South Florida restaurant that bears the golfer's name.

According to court records from state court in Palm Beach County, Florida, Erica Herman, Woods' girlfriend and general manager of The Woods Jupiter, was voluntarily removed as a defendant in the civil lawsuit on Sept. 10.

Woods was removed as a defendant in June. His attorney, Barry Postman, previously told ESPN in a statement that the 15-time majors winner invests in the restaurant but does not own it.

Woods Jupiter Inc. remains a defendant in the case.

A bartender who worked at The Woods Jupiter, Nicholas Immesberger, crashed his car in a one-car wreck and died after leaving the restaurant in December.

The lawsuit filed by his parents had claimed that Woods and Herman contributed to his death because they "knew [Immesberger] was suffering from the disease of alcoholism," according to the lawsuit, and not only "ignored" that but "fueled it" by letting him drink at the restaurant's bar "to the point of severe intoxication."

Postman previously told ESPN that Woods had nothing to do with Immesberger's death.

"While the situation was tragic, the facts will ultimately show that the cause of Mr. Immesberger's car accident were the many decisions made by Mr. Immesberger on the night of his passing," Postman said in a statement.

The lawsuit was filed in Palm Beach County during the week of the PGA Championship in May.

Woods said at the time in Farmingdale, New York: "We're all very sad that Nick passed away. It was a terrible night, a terrible ending, and just -- we feel bad for him and his entire family. It's very sad."

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Immesberger, 24, was involved in a crash at 6 p.m. on Dec. 10 along a stretch of U.S. 1, nearly 16 miles north of The Woods. The report said he had lost control of his 1999 Chevrolet Corvette and veered across three lanes of the highway, running into a grass area before going airborne. He was not wearing a seat belt.

ESPN's Bob Harig contributed to this report.