Olesen still banned from Euro Tour amid charges

LONDON -- Danish golfer Thorbjorn Olesen will remain suspended from the European Tour until at least December after being charged with sexual assault and being drunk on an aircraft.

Olesen, 29, appeared in court in London on Wednesday in relation to the charges. No pleas were entered at a short hearing, with a plea hearing due to be held on Dec. 13.

Olesen previously indicated he would plead not guilty to the charges. A provisional trial date has been set for May 11 next year, with that hearing scheduled to last five days.