        <
        >

          Hoge beats storms, seizes early Sanderson lead

          6:54 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          JACKSON, Miss. -- Tom Hoge began the new PGA Tour season with his career-best finish and kept right on going Thursday with an 8-under 64 for the early lead in the Sanderson Farms Championship.

          Hoge, a runner-up last week at the Greenbrier, opened with three straight birdies and closed with a 45-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole at the Country Club of Jackson. He had a one-shot lead over Robert Streb, Cameron Percy and Seamus Power among the early starters.

          Thunderstorms suspended play in the afternoon.

          Joaquin Niemann, the 20-year-old from Chile coming off a six-shot victory at the Greenbrier, opened with a 68.

          Hoge is winless in 134 career starts on the PGA Tour. He went through the Korn Ferry Tour Finals last month to get his PGA Tour card back.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices