          Michel wins U.S. Mid-Am, earns Masters spot

          Sep 20, 2019
          • Associated Press

          PARKER, Colo. -- Lukas Michel of Australia twice came back from 3-hole deficits Thursday and won the U.S. Mid-Amateur, becoming the first international winner in the event's 39-year history and earning a spot in the Masters.

          Michel had a 1-up lead over Joseph Deraney after four holes in the 36-hole championship match at Colorado Golf Club. That was the last time he led until a birdie on the 33rd hole in the afternoon. Michel went 2 up with another birdie on the par-5 16th, and polished off a 2-and-1 victory with a par on No. 17.

          The Masters offers an invitation to the U.S. Mid-Amateur champion.

          The 25-year-old Michel was the third Australian to reach a USGA final this year. Gabriela Ruffels won the U.S. Women's Amateur, and Sue Wooster was runner-up in the U.S. Senior Women's Amateur.

