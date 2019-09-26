Walters claims one-shot lead at Dunhill Links

South Africa's Justin Walters enjoyed a strong start to the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on Thursday, finishing nine-under par at The Old Course.

Despite suffering a calf injury over the summer, the 38-year-old put on a great performance to wrap up opening day shooting nine birdies.

Walters claimed a one-shot lead ahead of a group of four players, including Frenchman Victor Perez, England's Jordan Smith, Spain's Adrian Otaegui and Australian Ryan Fox, who finished eight-under par after 18 holes.

Perez missed out on first place as he scored a bogey on hole 17, while Fox started well with an eagle on hole five but then struggled to six consecutive pars.

A group of six players, including England's Matthew Southgate (sixth) and Paul Waring (11th), sit a shot further back at seven-under par, while 2018 champion Lucas Bjerregaard finished 26th, having shot two consecutive bogeys on holes 16 and 17.