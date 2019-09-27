Romo 5 back after 1st round of Safeway Open

Former NFL quarterback and current CBS analyst Tony Romo opened with a 2-under 70 on Thursday at the PGA Tour's Safeway Open in Napa, California.

He is tied for 28th after the first round, five shots back of leaders Adam Scott and Andrew Landry, who shot 7-under 65.

Romo, who is playing on a sponsor exemption, birdied his last two holes and beat his two playing partners, Beau Hossler (74) and Michael Gellerman (76). Romo had five birdies on the day.

"It's just the first quarter," the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback said. "It's really like a game there. You're gonna have adversity, and when it comes ... you work so hard on your technique and stuff so that way when adversity hits you, you're able to correct it quickly. I think for me, that's one of the things today I did well. ... I had one loose swing on my back nine today and I was able to correct it pretty quickly, and that's a little different than the past, so just keep pluggin'."

If Romo makes the cut, he will continue to play and miss Sunday's game between the Vikings and Bears in Chicago, where he was supposed to be in the booth for CBS. Boomer Esiason will do analysis.

Romo said he isn't putting any pressure on himself to make the cut.

"For me, it's about improvement. Constant evaluation of myself after every day, every round, the technique I used on different shots and the outcomes and why, and thinking about certain things in certain situations and if that was the correct way of doing it, so I just want to improve," he said. "Keep improving, and make your weaknesses strengths."

This is the fourth sponsor's exemption for Romo and his third PGA Tour appearance of 2019. Romo has played in the Dominican Republic each of the past two years and played in the AT&T Byron Nelson in May. He plays to a +1.1 handicap.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.