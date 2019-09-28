NAPA, Calif. -- Bryson DeChambeau hasn't had much chance to get familiar with his wedge after changing to a graphite shaft this week. The Northern California native certainly looked comfortable enough Friday as he attacked pin after pin to surge up the leaderboard at the Safeway Open.

DeChambeau shot a bogey-free 8-under 64 to take a two-shot lead in the Safeway Open.

Tony Romo, the former NFL quarterback and current CBS TV analyst, missed the cut following a 78.

Romo, who was playing on a sponsor exemption, entered the day five shots back after an opening-round 70. If he had made the cut, he planned to skip Sunday's NFL broadcast in Chicago between the Bears and Minnesota Vikings.

DeChambeau had a 12-under 132 total at Silverado Country Club. The 26-year-old matched two others for the best round of the day and was in line to extend his lead, but left a 20-foot eagle putt short on No. 18.

"It's always fun to come out and play to the potential you know you can," DeChambeau said. "The greens got a little bumpy this afternoon but they're still rolling nice enough to make some putts. I was able to control my line, control my speed and have a couple of them drop in."

DeChambeau missed the cut at the season-opening event at The Greenbrier, didn't play in last weekend's Sanderson Farms Championship and got off to a slow start this week, with an opening-round 68 that left him four shots back.

After beginning the second round with four consecutive pars, DeChambeau birdied No. 5, sank a 35-footer for birdie on No. 6, then had a tap-in for another birdie on No. 8. He opened the back nine with three consecutive birdies, made another on No. 14 then closed with a final birdie on 18.

"I knew if I could go work on my swing like I did yesterday and come out and feel comfortable like I did today, I'd come out and shoot a low number," DeChambeau said.

Nick Watney was second after a 65. Watney needed just 22 putts to complete his round and stay within range of DeChambeau.

"[The greens] are getting a little bit crispy right now, but they rolled pretty pure for me," Watney said.

Justin Thomas made nine birdies and matched DeChambeau with a 64 that left him tied with Nick Taylor (66), Dylan Frittelli (65), Adam Long (68) and Cameron Champ (68) at 9 under.

First-round leaders Adam Scott and Andrew Landry tumbled down the leaderboard.

Scott struggled off the tee most of the afternoon and shot a 73 to fall into tie for 14th at 6 under. Landry shot 74 and drop to 5 under.

Romo isn't the only big name who won't be playing over the weekend.

Phil Mickelson shot 69 but was doomed by an opening 75 that included a quadruple-bogey. Defending champion Kevin Tway bogeyed the final hole for a 72 to miss the cut by a stroke.

"The way I see it, there were eight par-5s and I've got to play those 4 to 6 under par to have a chance to win," Mickelson said. "I played them 4 over. So there's eight to 10 shots right there on simply the par-5s. It tells me that some areas are OK, but that's the area that I've got to improve on."

