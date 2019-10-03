Cardi B to name new album after ... Tiger Woods

Back in April, Tiger Woods was presented with the green jacket for winning the Masters for the fifth time. He received a sizeable check. He gets to plan the Champions Dinner before the 2020 Masters at Augusta National.

The honors don't stop there. The newest, though, is a little more unexpected than the others. Apparently, Cardi B was so inspired by Woods' win, she is naming her next album after the 14-time major champion.

"Everything I'm working on right now is straight to my album," Cardi B said on Instagram Live. "And I think I'm going to name my album 'Tiger Woods.'"

OK, but why?

"Because, remember when everybody was talking s--- on Tiger Woods, like 'Oh blah blah, blah blah this, blah blah that.'" she said in the video. "And then he f---ing came and won that green jacket? That's what I'm going to name my album."

Cardi B announces that she will name her new album 'Tiger Woods'.



She also confirmed that she won't release any music for the rest of 2019. pic.twitter.com/9PXefMggYo — Music News Facts (@musicnewsfact) October 3, 2019

Now we have to wait and see if she actually does it.