          Cardi B to name new album after ... Tiger Woods

          Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
          11:15 AM ET
          • ESPN.com

          Back in April, Tiger Woods was presented with the green jacket for winning the Masters for the fifth time. He received a sizeable check. He gets to plan the Champions Dinner before the 2020 Masters at Augusta National.

          The honors don't stop there. The newest, though, is a little more unexpected than the others. Apparently, Cardi B was so inspired by Woods' win, she is naming her next album after the 14-time major champion.

          "Everything I'm working on right now is straight to my album," Cardi B said on Instagram Live. "And I think I'm going to name my album 'Tiger Woods.'"

          OK, but why?

          "Because, remember when everybody was talking s--- on Tiger Woods, like 'Oh blah blah, blah blah this, blah blah that.'" she said in the video. "And then he f---ing came and won that green jacket? That's what I'm going to name my album."

          Now we have to wait and see if she actually does it.

